Oggi 25 novembre 2023 si disputerà la partita di calcio Newcastle United Football Club-Chelsea Football Club, valida per il campionato di Premier League. Il calcio d’inizio è previsto per le ore 16,00. Segui le indicazioni per seguire e vedere la partita in TV e streaming gratis.
Dove vedere Newcastle United Football Club-Chelsea Football Club live streaming, cronaca diretta, canale tv gratis
PARTITA: Newcastle United Football Club-Chelsea Football Club
DATA INCONTRO: 25 Novembre 2023
ORARIO CALCIO D’INIZIO: ore 16,00
COMPETIZIONE: Premier League
CANALE DIRETTA TV: Sky
CRONACA IN DIRETTA: Diretta.it, Livescore.com
DOVE VEDERLA IN STREAMING: Sky Go, Now Tv
Premier League, il programma della 13esima giornata
Manchester City – Liverpool
Burnley – West Ham
Luton – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Chelsea
Nottingham – Brighton
Sheffield United – Bournemouth
Brentford – Arsenal
Tottenham – Aston Villa
Everton – Manchester United
Fulham – Wolves
Premier League, la classifica provvisoria
Manchester City Football Club 28
Liverpool Football Club 27
Arsenal Football Club 27
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club 26
Aston Villa Football Club 25
Manchester United Football Club 21
Newcastle United Football Club 20
Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club 19
West Ham United Football Club 17
Chelsea Football Club 16
Brentford Football Club 16
Wanderers Football Club 15
Crystal Palace Football Club 15
Nottingham Forest Football Club 13
Fulham Football Club 12
Athletic Football Club Bournemouth 9
Luton Town Football Club 6
Sheffield United Football Club 5
Everton Football Club 4
Burnley Football Club 4