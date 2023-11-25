Oggi 25 novembre 2023 si disputerà la partita di calcio Manchester City Football Club -Liverpool Football Club, valida per il campionato di Premier League. Il calcio d’inizio è previsto per le ore 13,30. Segui le indicazioni per seguire e vedere la partita in TV e streaming gratis.

Dove vedere Manchester City Football Club -Liverpool Football Club live streaming, cronaca diretta, canale tv gratis

PARTITA: Manchester City Football Club -Liverpool Football Club

DATA INCONTRO: 25 Novembre 2023

ORARIO CALCIO D’INIZIO: ore 13,30

COMPETIZIONE: Premier League

CANALE DIRETTA TV: Sky

CRONACA IN DIRETTA: Diretta.it, Livescore.com

DOVE VEDERLA IN STREAMING: Sky Go, Now Tv

Premier League, il programma della 13esima giornata

Manchester City – Liverpool

Burnley – West Ham

Luton – Crystal Palace

Newcastle – Chelsea

Nottingham – Brighton

Sheffield United – Bournemouth

Brentford – Arsenal

Tottenham – Aston Villa

Everton – Manchester United

Fulham – Wolves

Premier League, la classifica provvisoria

Manchester City Football Club 28

Liverpool Football Club 27

Arsenal Football Club 27

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club 26

Aston Villa Football Club 25

Manchester United Football Club 21

Newcastle United Football Club 20

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club 19

West Ham United Football Club 17

Chelsea Football Club 16

Brentford Football Club 16

Wanderers Football Club 15

Crystal Palace Football Club 15

Nottingham Forest Football Club 13

Fulham Football Club 12

Athletic Football Club Bournemouth 9

Luton Town Football Club 6

Sheffield United Football Club 5

Everton Football Club 4

Burnley Football Club 4