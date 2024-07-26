The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announces season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program, continuing its commitment to nurturing and promoting women’s football across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For the 2024-25 season, the total support fund has increased to SAR 60 million, representing a SAR 10 million rise allocated in the previous season, reflecting SAFF’s dedication to further developing women’s football.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation announces season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

Building on the success of the inaugural season, this season’s program will extend its support to 70 women’s football clubs participating in various competitions, including the SAFF Women’s Premier League, SAFF Women’s First Division League, SAFF Women’s Second Division League, SAFF Women’s Cup, SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament, and the Women’s Futsal Tournament.

As part of the enhanced program for the new season, SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure the continuous growth and professional development of women’s football. These new criteria for women’s football clubs include:

Sponsorship criteria requiring clubs to attract sponsors

Scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs

Medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports

Fans criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches

Nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist

Technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess players’ fitness levels

Scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs Medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports Fans criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches Nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist Technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess players’ fitness levels Women’s futsal criteria necessitating the establishment of an organizational structure, the appointment of a head coach, and the appointment of a team manager

In addition to these new requirements, existing criteria from last season have been expanded. The technical staff criteria now include the appointment of a video analyst, while the administrative staff criteria require the appointment of a women’s football supervisor. The Under-17 teams’ criteria have been broadened to include the appointment of a team manager, an assistant coach, a fitness coach, and a goalkeeper coach.

Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said: “We’ve seen incredible progress in women’s football over the past year, and the increased support fund for this season is a clear indication of our commitment to pushing even further. Our aim is to create more opportunities for women in football and build a strong foundation for the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

She continued: “With the expansion of our program, we’re not only increasing the number of participating clubs but also enhancing the quality of the teams participating in our competitions. We’re focused on providing the necessary resources and support to help our players, coaches, and teams thrive. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for women’s football, and we’re eager to see the continued growth and success of our athletes.”

Last season, significant strides were made with the hiring of 18 Saudi coaches, and 91% of clubs’ head coaches now hold an A coaching license. Additionally, 24% of clubs have coaches with a pro license, highlighting the increasing professionalization within women’s football.

Further achievements include the establishment of Under-17 teams by 56% of the clubs, providing a platform for young female footballers to develop their skills. The commitment to nurturing homegrown talent is also evident with 87 professional contracts signed with Saudi players, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the Kingdom.

As SAFF embarks on this new season, it remains committed to fostering an inclusive and dynamic football environment that empowers women and young girls to pursue their passion for the sport. The significant increase in funding and the expansion of support services demonstrate SAFF’s ongoing dedication to elevating women’s football.

For more information on the women’s domestic game in Saudi Arabia, visit official site of SAFF.

ABOUT THE SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (SAFF)

Established in 1956, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the governing body for football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for overseeing grassroots development and all aspects of the amateur and professional game.

SAFF is in charge of elevating Saudi football to new heights, offering new opportunities across the ecosystem and inspiring the nation to participate and become an influential force for good within world football. SAFF currently administers 28 competitions across various age groups, most notably the annual King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

SAFF manages nine national teams ranging from the U15 age group all the way to the first team, all of which compete in 23 regional and international competitions.

As part of its significant investment in women’s football, the SAFF currently manages the senior national team as well as the U17, U20, and national futsal teams. SAFF is also responsible for the organization of the SAFF Women’s Premier League, the SAFF Women’s First Division league, and the SAFF Women’s Cup.

SAFF is responsible for the development and upskilling of over 3,000 national coaches and 1,700 referees across the Kingdom.