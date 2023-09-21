Europa League, prima giornata: dove vedere Brighton-AEK in tv, streaming, Dazn, Sky

Dove vedere Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK) in diretta in TV e streaming. Giovedì 21 settembre 2023 alle 21,00 si gioca Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK), valida per la prima giornata della fase a gironi di UEFA Europa League.

Come vedere Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK). Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK) si potrà vedere in diretta esclusiva su DAZN a partire dalle ore 20,30. Per vederla in TV bisognerà usare l’app Dazn su smart tv compatibile, oppure usare i dispositivi Amazon Firestick, Google Chromecast, console PlayStation e XBox o ancora TIMVISION Box. Naturalmente si dovrà possedere un abbonamento a Dazn. Chi possiede un abbonamento sia a Sky che a Dazn può attivare la Zona Dazn e guardare Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK) sul canale 214 di Sky Sport.

La partita Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK) potrà essere vista in streaming su smartphone e tablet tramite l’app Dazn, ma anche su computer o notebook collegandosi al sito di Dazn e cliccando sulla finestra della gara. Si potrà vedere anche su NOW e Sky Go, sempre dopo avere sottoscritto un abbonamento con DAZN.

UEFA Europa League, il calendario della prima giornata e dove vedere tutte le partite

Giovedì 21 settembre 2023 ore 18,45 italiane

Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub-Liverpool Football Club (LASK-Liverpool)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball-Bollklubben Häcken (Leverkusen-Hacken)

Panathīnaïkos Athlītikos Omilos-Villarreal Club de Fútbol (Panathinaikos-Villarreal)

Qarabağ Futbol Klubu-Molde Fotballklubb (Qarabag-Molde)

Stade Rennais Football Club-Moadon Kaduregel Maccabi Haifa (Rennes-Maccabi Haifa)

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise-Toulouse Football Club (Royale Union SG-Tolosa)

Fotbal Club Sheriff Tiraspol-Associazione Sportiva Roma (Sheriff Tiraspol-Roma)

Servette Football Club Genève 1890-Sportovní Klub Slavia Praha (Servette-Slavia Praga)

Giovedì 21 settembre 2023 ore 21,00 italiane

Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax-Olympique de Marseille (Ajax-Marsiglia)

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio-Robotniczy Klub Sportowy Raków Częstochowa (Atalanta-Rakov)

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club-Athlītikī Enōsis Kōnstantinoupoleōs (Brighton-AEK)

Olympiakos-Sport-Club Freiburg (Olympiakos-Friburgo)

Rangers Football Club-Real Betis Balompié (Rangers-Betis)

Athletic Club Sparta Praha fotbal-Arīs Lemesou (Sparta Praga-Aris)

Sportklub Sturm Graz-Sporting Clube de Portugal (Sturm Graz-Sporting)

West Ham United Football Club-Fudbalski Klub Topolski Sportski Club Bačka Topola (West Ham-TSC)