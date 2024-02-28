Liverpool and Southampton will face each other in an exciting FA Cup match today, February 28, 2024. The match is set to kickoff at 8:00 PM local time at Anfield Stadium.

For fans who want to watch the game on TV, the match will be broadcasted on the channel Sky Sports, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast FA Cup matches in the UK. So, you can tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football to catch all the action live.

Dove vedere Liverpool-Southampton in streaming e tv gratis, cronaca, live

For those who prefer to watch the game online, you can also stream the match for free on DAZN. DAZN is a sports streaming service that has acquired the rights to show FA Cup matches in certain regions. So, if you have a DAZN subscription, you can log in to your account and stream the Liverpool vs Southampton game live from your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their impressive form in the FA Cup, while Southampton will be aiming to cause an upset and progress to the next round. With both teams eager for a win, this promises to be an exciting match filled with goals and drama.

So, make sure to tune in to Sky Sports or DAZN today to watch Liverpool take on Southampton in what is sure to be a thrilling FA Cup encounter. Let’s hope for an entertaining match and may the best team win!

Il meglio del calcio internazionale è solo su Sky Sport e DAZN. La Champions League è un’esclusiva Sky Sport, ma il mercoledì sarà possibile assistere ad un incontro anche su Mediaset o Amazon Prime. Europa League e Conference League sarà possibile vederle su DAZN e Sky Sport.