I 50 scienziati e imprenditori diventati miliardari grazie al Covid: c’è un italiano

Da 
ugur sahin e sergio stevanato
Ugur Sahin, a sinistra. A destra, Sergio Stevanato

Se il Covid è diventato la causa, per milioni di persone, di una profonda crisi economica che porterà a effetti devastanti sull’economia delle famiglie e delle singole nazioni, c’è chi invece è diventato miliardario proprio “grazie” alla pandemia. Si tratta di scienziati, medici e imprenditori che lavorano nel settore healthcare, ossia dell’assistenza sanitaria, grazie alle cui scoperte sarà possibile salvare milioni di vite.

A stilare la classifica è la rivista economica Forbes, che ha pubblicato un articolo dal titolo Meet The 50 Doctors, Scientists And Healthcare Entrepreneurs Who Became Pandemic Billionaires In 2020 (I 50 dottori, scienziati e imprenditori sanitari diventati miliardari pandemici nel 2020). I nomi più in evidenza sono quelli di Uğur Şahin e Stéphane Bancel, gli ideatori, rispettivamente, dei vaccini di Pfizer e Moderna. Il primo guadagna vrtualmente 4,2 miliardi di dollari, il secondo 4,1 miliardi. Ci sono poi il professore di Harvars, Timothy Springer, e lo scienziato del MIT Robert Langer che hanno investito in Moderna. Tali vaccini hanno bisogno di milioni di fiale per essere trasportati in sicurezza, per cui tra i nuovi miliardari c’è anche Sergio Stevanato del Gruppo Stevanato che le produce.

Non ci sono solo i vaccini, ma anche i diversi trattamenti che aiutano i medici a curare i pazienti. Carl Hansen, CEO di AbCellera, è diventato miliardario perché la sua azienda produce un farmaco in grado di generare anticorpi che è stato approvato recentemente dalla FDA.

I 50 scienziati diventati miliardari grazie al Covid-19

Uğur Şahin
Net worth: $4.2 billion
Citizenship: Germany
Source of wealth: BioNTech

Stéphane Bancel
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Citizenship: France
Source of wealth: Moderna

Yuan Liping
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Citizenship: Canada
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Hu Kun
Net worth: $3.9 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Carl Hansen
Net worth: $2.9 billion
Citizenship: Canada
Source of wealth: AbCellera

Timothy Springer
Net worth: $2 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Moderna

Sergio Stevanato
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Citizenship: Italy
Source of wealth: Medical packaging

Robert Langer
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Moderna

Premchand Godha
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Citizenship: India
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

August Troendle
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Pharmaceutical services

Li Juanquan & family
Net worth: $7.9 billion
Citizenship: Hong Kong
Source of wealth: Surgical products

Jian Jun
Net worth: $4.4 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Biotech

Ye Xiaoping
Net worth: $4.2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Hao Hong
Net worth: $3.4 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Jin Lei
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Liu Fangyi
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Lv Jianming
Net worth: $3.1 billion
Citizenship: Hong Kong
Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Gan Zhongru
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Weng Xianding
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical devices

Chen Xiao Ying
Net worth: $2.7 billion
Citizenship: Hong Kong
Source of wealth: Health information

Xie Juhua & family
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Dai Lizhong
Net worth: $2.5 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical testing

Miao Yongjun
Net worth: $2.5 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Clinical diagnostics

Hu Gengxi & family
Net worth: $2.3 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Biopharma

Li Zhibiao
Net worth: $2.3 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Personal care products

Lin Zhixiong & family
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical devices

Alberto Siccardi & family
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Citizenship: Switzerland
Source of wealth: Medical devices

Gao Yi & family
Net worth: $2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Lin Zhijun
Net worth: $2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical devices

Xie Liangzhi & family
Net worth: $2 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Biotech

Chen Baohua
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Zhu Yiwen & family
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Healthcare services

Li Wenmei & family
Net worth: $1.7 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Lin Jie & family
Net worth: $1.7 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Liu Xiucai & family
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Chemicals

Pu Zhongjie & family
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Rao Wei & family
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Ren Jinsheng & family
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Xiong Jun & family
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Yi Xianzhong & family
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Felix Baker
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Biotech investing

Julian Baker
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Biotech investing

Rajendra Agarwal
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: India
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Banwarilal Bawri
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: India
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Girdharilal Bawri
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: India
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Benedicte Find
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: Denmark
Source of wealth: Medical devices

Alan Miller & family
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: United States
Source of wealth: Healthcare services

Zhong Ming & family
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Medical instruments

Yuan Jiandong & family
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Fan Minhua
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Citizenship: China
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

