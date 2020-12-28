I 50 scienziati e imprenditori diventati miliardari grazie al Covid: c’è un italiano

Se il Covid è diventato la causa, per milioni di persone, di una profonda crisi economica che porterà a effetti devastanti sull’economia delle famiglie e delle singole nazioni, c’è chi invece è diventato miliardario proprio “grazie” alla pandemia. Si tratta di scienziati, medici e imprenditori che lavorano nel settore healthcare, ossia dell’assistenza sanitaria, grazie alle cui scoperte sarà possibile salvare milioni di vite.

A stilare la classifica è la rivista economica Forbes, che ha pubblicato un articolo dal titolo Meet The 50 Doctors, Scientists And Healthcare Entrepreneurs Who Became Pandemic Billionaires In 2020 (I 50 dottori, scienziati e imprenditori sanitari diventati miliardari pandemici nel 2020). I nomi più in evidenza sono quelli di Uğur Şahin e Stéphane Bancel, gli ideatori, rispettivamente, dei vaccini di Pfizer e Moderna. Il primo guadagna vrtualmente 4,2 miliardi di dollari, il secondo 4,1 miliardi. Ci sono poi il professore di Harvars, Timothy Springer, e lo scienziato del MIT Robert Langer che hanno investito in Moderna. Tali vaccini hanno bisogno di milioni di fiale per essere trasportati in sicurezza, per cui tra i nuovi miliardari c’è anche Sergio Stevanato del Gruppo Stevanato che le produce.

Non ci sono solo i vaccini, ma anche i diversi trattamenti che aiutano i medici a curare i pazienti. Carl Hansen, CEO di AbCellera, è diventato miliardario perché la sua azienda produce un farmaco in grado di generare anticorpi che è stato approvato recentemente dalla FDA.

I 50 scienziati diventati miliardari grazie al Covid-19

Uğur Şahin

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Citizenship: Germany

Source of wealth: BioNTech

Stéphane Bancel

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Citizenship: France

Source of wealth: Moderna

Yuan Liping

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Citizenship: Canada

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Hu Kun

Net worth: $3.9 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Carl Hansen

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Citizenship: Canada

Source of wealth: AbCellera

Timothy Springer

Net worth: $2 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Moderna

Sergio Stevanato

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Citizenship: Italy

Source of wealth: Medical packaging

Robert Langer

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Moderna

Premchand Godha

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Citizenship: India

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

August Troendle

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Pharmaceutical services

Li Juanquan & family

Net worth: $7.9 billion

Citizenship: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Surgical products

Jian Jun

Net worth: $4.4 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Biotech

Ye Xiaoping

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Hao Hong

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Jin Lei

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Liu Fangyi

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Lv Jianming

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Citizenship: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Gan Zhongru

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Weng Xianding

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Chen Xiao Ying

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Citizenship: Hong Kong

Source of wealth: Health information

Xie Juhua & family

Net worth: $2.6 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Dai Lizhong

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical testing

Miao Yongjun

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Clinical diagnostics

Hu Gengxi & family

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Biopharma

Li Zhibiao

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Personal care products

Lin Zhixiong & family

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Alberto Siccardi & family

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Citizenship: Switzerland

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Gao Yi & family

Net worth: $2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Lin Zhijun

Net worth: $2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Xie Liangzhi & family

Net worth: $2 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Biotech

Chen Baohua

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Zhu Yiwen & family

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Healthcare services

Li Wenmei & family

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Lin Jie & family

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Liu Xiucai & family

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Chemicals

Pu Zhongjie & family

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical equipment

Rao Wei & family

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Ren Jinsheng & family

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Xiong Jun & family

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Yi Xianzhong & family

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Felix Baker

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Biotech investing

Julian Baker

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Biotech investing

Rajendra Agarwal

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: India

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Banwarilal Bawri

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: India

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Girdharilal Bawri

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: India

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Benedicte Find

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: Denmark

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Alan Miller & family

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: United States

Source of wealth: Healthcare services

Zhong Ming & family

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Medical instruments

Yuan Jiandong & family

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Fan Minhua

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Citizenship: China

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals