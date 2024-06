Meraviglia a Bacoli, ci sono le tartarughe Caretta Caretta: trovato in spiaggia il primo nido

Green turtle, (Chelonia mydas), also known as green sea turtle, is a large sea turtle of the family Cheloniidae. Green turtles are listed as endangered by the IUCN and CITES and is protected from exploitation in most countries. C. mydas is the second largest sea turtle in the World, and grow to up 1.5 metres and weigh almost 400 kgs. Island Xiaoliuqiu, Little Liuqiu (Chinese: 小琉球), located southwest in Taiwan. Taiwan's only large coral island.